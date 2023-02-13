Bay City businesses impacted by bridge closure

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City has been closed for repairs since Jan. 3 to hold the bridge over until a full renovation begins in 2024, and businesses are feeling the impact.

Business owners said 2023 has been rough so far.

“It’s affecting me negatively, it’s affecting the rest of the business down here in the Salzburg business district,” said Mike Dufresne, the owner of Wanigan Eatery and Pub.

“It’s definitely slowed down a little bit,” said Courtney Farmer, part-owner of Cottage Inn Pizza on Salzburg Street and South Erie Street, just off of the Lafayette Bridge

The maintenance repairs on the Lafayette Street Bridge are primarily focused on fixing the concrete around the bridge joints.

Businesses in the area said the closure has been costly for them.

“You can see the impact with it slowing down,” Farmer said.

Farmer said their sales are currently down 27 percent, but their delivery option is keeping them afloat.

“We are delivering still. We definitely appreciate everyone that’s come and try to make their way around the bridge to actually come to us,” Farmer said.

Just around the corner, at Wanigan Eatery, Dufresne said he agrees business has been slow, but said he is more concerned with what business will look like in 2024 when the bridge closes for two years.

“When the bridge goes down for two years, what’s going to happen at that point? Because if they shut that down, we’re going to see what we have now instead of one month, this is going to be for two years,” Dufresne said.

The owner said that around lunchtime, the diner is usually packed with customers, but since the bridge has been closed that has not been the case.

“One of the big things that we have to do when we go down for the two years is to make sure that we have the routing signs the way it needs to be set up,” Dufresne said. “That way people understand that the road isn’t closed, the bridge is closed. So that they can continue to come down here and patronize all the businesses on the Salzburg business district.”

Dufresne said it’s normal for business to be slow during the winter months, but the bridge closure has added insult to injury.

“January and February are slower months for us in the first place, but with the bridge being down combined, it’s really hurting business big time,” Dufresne said.

He said they have been working with the city to come up with a plan to keep foot traffic up for local business.

Work on the Lafayette Street Bridge is expected to wrap up Feb. 24.

