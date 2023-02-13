Body of missing ice climber recovered

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The body of an ice climber that went missing off of Miner’s Castle at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore last week has been recovered.

According to Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, the body of 31-year-old James Bake of Gaylord was recovered.

On Sunday, February 12, weather and wave conditions on Lake Superior allowed a search of the area using an unmanned aerial vehicle operated by an Alger Country Sheriff’s Department pilot.

Bake’s body was located underwater approximately 30 yards offshore.

The Michigan State Police Dive Team conducted the recovery with the U.S. Coast Guard providing an Ice Rescue Team from Station Marquette, Michigan to help ensure the safety of the recovery team members.

Participating agency support during this search included the Alger County Sheriff’s Department, U.S. Coast Guard, Superior High Angle Professionals (SHARP) rope rescue team, and the National Park Service.

“Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore staff are saddened by this loss,” stated Superintendent David Horne, “and our entire community extends sincere condolences to Mr. Bake’s family and friends.”

Bake was ice climbing Tuesday, February 7, when waves resulted in his fall from an icy rock ledge into Lake Superior.

