Boil water advisory lifted for Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The boil water advisory has been lifted for Flint residents.

The advisory was issued after a water main break impacted the city on Friday, Feb. 10. It was lifted at 10:15 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 13.

The main has been repaired and repressurized, the city said, adding it will remain out of service until two rounds of testing have been completed.

Crews have been flushing water mains around the city, which may cause discolored water. If you observe discolored water after flushing your home’s plumbing, call the water department at 810-766-7202.

“I want to thank residents for their patience over the weekend as we took precautions and completed mandated testing to protect public health and safety,” Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “We will continue to aggressively pursue funding and resources to renovate our water infrastructure.”

