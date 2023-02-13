Congressman reacts to flying objects shot down in U.S. Airspace

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - For the fourth time in eight days, a flying object has been shot down over North America, with the most recent incident taking place Sunday, Feb. 12, over the waters of Lake Huron.

Congressman John Moolenaar gave TV5 an update on the investigation into what was flying in Michigan’s airspace.

“I want to commend our military for swift action,” Moolenaar said about shooting down an unidentified flying object over Lake Huron Sunday.

Moolenaar said the object had an octagonal shape. As of Monday afternoon, it is unclear where the object came from, and what capabilities, if any, it may have had. Moolenaar said the object got the military’s attention as it flew over Montana.

“There are some military sites, some strategic military sites there, which are of concern. But that’s where they first started tracking it. And so then Wisconsin, and then Michigan,” he said.

It was shot down by an F-16 Sunday.

As of Monday afternoon, recovery efforts are underway in Lake Huron as part of the investigation into what the object was. The Pentagon said the object was at 20,000 feet when it was shot down. At that altitude, Moolenaar said the object posed a risk to airline traffic.

“They chose to take it down based off the civilian safety and that was criteria enough,” he said.

Moolenaar said this is a concern.

Earlier this month, a suspected Chinese spy balloon was brought down off the coast of South Carolina after it had flown across the country. Moolenaar wants to see an expanded effort to detect flying objects heading towards U.S. Airspace., as well as working with allies to identify flying objects earlier.

“This is the fourth incident of a object being shot down over American airspace, strategic airspace for us, and we need to get to the bottom of this,” Moolenaar said.

