Flint PD investigating murder, shooting

By Emily Brown
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – A 34-year-old Flint woman is dead following a shooting in the city over the weekend.

It happened about 3:20 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The Flint Police Department responded to Midway Square Townhomes, located at 3102 Fox Circle, for the report of a shooting.

The preliminary investigation indicates the woman was shot inside a vehicle outside an apartment on Devon Lane, police said, adding she was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment but later died from her injuries.

Later that morning, at about 5:40 a.m., the police department responded to Lippincott Street near Seymour Avenue for a report of a traffic crash involving the vehicle involved in the earlier shooting, police said.

Officers located a 33-year-old Flint man slumped over the steering wheel suffering from multiple gunshot injuries, police said.

He was transported to Hurley Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this or any violent crime, is asked to contact Flint Major Case Unit D/Tpr. Allison Lukco at 810-237-6914.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-J5245, on the P3TIPS mobile app, or on their website.

