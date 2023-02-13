Kildee secures $1M in funding to expand Genesee Co. school-based health services

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Congressman Dan Kildee announced on Monday, Feb. 13, that he has secured $1 million in federal funding to expand school-based health services in Genesee County.

As a part of his office’s 2022 community project funding initiative, Genesee Intermediate School District (GISD) is launching an innovative school nursing pilot program to leverage state and federal resources to increase access to health care for students in Genesee County.

“When we invest in the health and wellness of our students, we invest in our community’s future. I’m proud to have secured funding to help expand school-based health services in Genesee County and help our students succeed,” Kildee said.

While the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends schools have a full-time school nurse, the majority of schools nationwide have either no school nurse or a part-time school nurse. School nurses can help with immunizations, mental health services, and the treatment of chronic conditions. In addition, nures’ presence has been shown to lead to improved attendance and academic performance for students.

By ensuring school-based health services align with federal standards and rules, through new training and programming, the GISD pilot program strives to make school nurses eligible for federal Medicaid reimbursement. This would be a more sustainable and affordable funding model for mid-Michigan school districts.

“This funding will help fill important gaps in our community, bringing much needed support in the form of school nurses to Genesee County schools and leading to better health outcomes for students now and into the future,” said Dr. Steven Tunnicliff, superintendent of GISD.

GISD is working with the University of Michigan - Flint School of Nursing, Mott Community College School of Nursing, Michigan Association of School Nurses, Michigan Council for Maternal and Child Health state of Michigan and the Greater Flint Health Coalition on this project.

