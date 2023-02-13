Local company donates $50K for school STEM labs

HEMLOCK, Mich. (WNEM) - Hemlock Semiconductor (HSC) donated $50,000 toward the construction of the STEM Labs, an addition to the Lockwood STEM Center, at Hemlock Public School District.

The school district thanked HSC for its generosity.

“When given hands-on opportunities, students develop a love of science and engineering,” said Andy Ault, vice president of manufacturing at HSC.

He said these programs provide a well-rounded platform for students to engage in design, coding, construction, and technical problem-solving.

“[I am] looking forward to the next phase of growth of the Lockwood STEM Center and the impact that it will have in creating the engineers and tradespersons of the next generation,” Ault said.

The STEM Labs include the computing and design lab, the electronics lab, the 3D print lab, and the Lego lab.

Ault and Kristen Opperman, HSC’s communications liaison, visited the STEM Center on Feb. 8 to present Hemlock Public School District with the donation check.

“It is a beautiful facility and is great for the region,” Senator Kevin Daley said during a tour of the STEM Center on Feb, 10.

He said the facility will inspire students to be prepared for their future.

