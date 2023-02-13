Man in critical condition after snowmobile crash, sheriff says

(WCAX)
By Emily Brown
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ALGER CO., Mich. (WNEM) - An Au Gres man is in critical condition after being ejected from his snowmobile and striking a tree, according to the Alger County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office received a 911 call at 4:12 p.m. on Feb. 11 that reported a single person snowmobile crash.

Officials arrived on scene where they extricated the victim, a 53-year-old man from Au Gres, and transported him to U.P. Health Systems in Marquette.

The investigation concluded the victim was traveling northbound on Trail #7 near County Road 440 in Alger County when he failed to negotiate a curve in the trail, exited the trail, and was ejected from the snowmobile, officers said, adding the man struck a tree after he was ejected.

Officers said excessive speed and inexperience are contributing factors to the crash.

The victim is considered in critical condition as of Monday, Feb. 13.

The crash is still under investigation by the Alger County Sheriff’s Office.

