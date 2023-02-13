Michigan Man arrested after allegedly threatening utility workers with handgun

OSCODA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) and conservation officers from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) were called to the residence on Big Creek Road in Big Creek Township for an alleged assault on Thursday, Feb. 9 around 10:50 a.m.

Utility workers were running fiber optic cable across a residential highway. According to MSP, the workers had a permit and attempted to contact the homeowner, Clifford Thomas, 49, before starting the project but there was no answer at the door.

While workers were pulling line, Thomas came outside and demanded they leave his property. The workers explained why they were there, and the homeowner displayed a handgun and demanded they leave said MSP. Utility workers called 911 and law enforcement responded.

The permit provided by the workers was verified by MSP and the conservation officers.

Thomas was placed under arrest and a .45-caliber Glock handgun was seized. He was then arraigned in the 81st District Court in Oscoda County for one count of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.