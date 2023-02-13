Online dating safety ahead of Valentine’s Day

Dating online
Dating online
By Amaya Kuznicki and Kayla Jones
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Valentine’s day is on Feb. 14 and many people plan to go out and hit the town with someone special. That special person could be someone you meet online.

Related: FBI warns of romance scammers ahead of Valentine’s Day

There are tons of online dating platforms out there. All of them are available at the click of a button. Although online dating is the new normal. There are still several important things to look out for before meeting a stranger.

Experts say it’s important to keep communication on dating apps. If someone is asking for personal information quickly it could be a red flag. As you get more comfortable with messaging on dating apps having a video chat is a good way to get a feel for what someone is like.

Public spaces are always the safest option when meeting someone in person for the first time.

“We can’t 100 percent prevent somebody from harming us and I think that’s important for people to know that if something does happen it’s not their fault,” said Erica Schmittdiel, MSU Safe Place.

Remember to trust your gut. Leave a conversation if you don’t feel comfortable.

For extra advice on ways to stay safe, the Rape, Abuse, And Incest National Network has great tips on getting to know someone. More information can be found here.

More: Con artists employ cutting-edge technology in newest version of romance scams

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency teams continue search for missing man on the Tittabawassee River.
Emergency teams continue search for missing man
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks on Capitol Hill in this file photo from...
US jets down 4 objects in 8 days, unprecedented in peacetime
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
The man missed winning the jackpot by one number in the Jan. 16 drawing.
Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity
TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Morning Forecast Update
Sunshine and well above normal temperatures Sunday. Some sunshine tomorrow.

Latest News

Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Monday Morning, Feb. 13th
According to the CDC, some teens are at greater risk than others for domestic violence.
Signs of domestic abuse amongst teens
The Ocean Navigator’s visit to Houghton is part of a 16-day roundtrip itinerary departing from...
Cruise line adds new port in Escanaba
First Alert- Sunday evening, February 12