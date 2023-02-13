U-Haul hits, injures 8 pedestrians in NYC; 2 critical

Police vehicles surround a truck that was stopped on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. Police...
Police vehicles surround a truck that was stopped on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. Police stopped the U-Haul truck and detained the driver after reports that the vehicle struck multiple pedestrians in New York City on Monday. Authorities say the driver of the truck fled the scene after mounting a sidewalk in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn and injuring several people. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(AP)
By MICHAEL R. SISAK
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A man driving a U-Haul truck struck and injured several pedestrians in New York City on Monday before police were able to pin the careening vehicle against a building following a mileslong pursuit through Brooklyn.

At least eight people were hurt at two locations, including two people who were in critical condition, the New York City Fire Department said in an email.

The truck sped through the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn, hitting people on a sidewalk at one point, before police stopped it more than 3 miles away near the entrance to a tunnel leading from Brooklyn to Manhattan.

Aerial video from news helicopters showed the truck on a sidewalk, its path blocked by a police cruiser. Authorities were examining the truck to make sure it didn’t contain explosives.

A spokesperson for New York City Mayor Eric Adams said a suspect was in custody.

“There are no additional credible threats at this time,” Fabien Levy tweeted.

The incident coincided with the start of the death penalty phase in the trial of Sayfullo Saipov, an Islamic extremist who killed eight people in 2017 by mowing them down with a rented truck.

It was not clear whether the two events were related.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency teams continue search for missing man on the Tittabawassee River.
Emergency teams continue search for missing man
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks on Capitol Hill in this file photo from...
US jets down 4 objects in 8 days, unprecedented in peacetime
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
The man missed winning the jackpot by one number in the Jan. 16 drawing.
Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity
TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Morning Forecast Update
Sunshine and well above normal temperatures Sunday. Some sunshine tomorrow.

Latest News

FILE - Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner is shown in the dugout before a spring training...
Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner dies at 97
FILE - In this March 4, 2020 photo, Roslyn Pope poses with a framed copy of "An Appeal for...
Roslyn Pope, author of ‘An Appeal for Human Rights,’ dies at 84
Emergency workers in Turkey rescue a man from rubble 167 hours after being buried in Turkey's...
Turkey earthquake survivors seek hot meals as rescues wane
Ford logo on grill
Ford to build $3.5B electric vehicle battery plant in Mich.