Rain returns late Valentine’s Day, snow potential Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Our Monday has been a continuation of the sunny weekend we had, and it appears we’re in for more sun for Valentine’s Day!

By the time you’re sitting down for Valentine’s Day dinner, changes will be arriving, but unless you plan on being out late tomorrow night, you have a chance to avoid the wet weather! While that’s good for Valentine’s Day, we are keeping an eye on the Thursday and Friday time frame for some potentially messy weather, and some weather that may be more appealing to snow lovers. Stay tuned on that this week!

This Evening & Overnight

Skies will remain clear through this evening, with temperatures in the 40s gradually falling into the 30s for the late evening hours. Winds haven’t been terribly strong today, but enough to make our 40s feel more like the 30s, and our wind chills later tonight will feel slightly cooler.

Low temperatures tonight will settle a few degrees on either side of 30. (WNEM)

Expect lows to bottom out in the upper 20s to low 30s, with a southwest wind taking over around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Valentine’s Day

Skies will start with plenty of sunshine on Tuesday, but expect a gradually increasing cloud trend into the afternoon hours. By the afternoon bus stops and evening commutes, skies will likely be trending toward mostly cloudy if not already mostly cloudy.

Another mild day is expected Tuesday. (WNEM)

With the sun to start the day and a southerly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour, we should still manage to warm up into the low and mid 50s for our warmest locations with at least the upper 40s elsewhere.

Rain returns tomorrow night, but after most are in the for the night. (WNEM)

As we go into the late evening hours, rain will eventually return, with our current expectations as of Monday evening’s forecast pointing to an arrival time after 7-8 PM. This rain once it arrives will continue into the overnight hours and Wednesday morning and is expected to be light as it passes through. Amounts through Wednesday morning should land under 0.25″ for most.

Lows on Tuesday night will stay warm in the upper 30s to middle 40s with the rain and cloud cover around.

Rainfall amounts should remain light on Tuesday and Wednesday. (WNEM)

Thursday & Friday: Messy Weather Ahead?

While there are still some things that need to become more clear, confidence is increasing in the potential for messy weather in the Thursday and Friday time frame, specifically the Thursday afternoon through Friday morning time frame. It’s important to know, that time could still fluctuate a bit.

A messy system could potentially move through on Thursday and early Friday. Stay tuned! (WNEM)

It’s during this time we expect a more organized storm system to move into the area, which has the potential to bring a mix of rain, snow, and mixed precipitation. Where those specific types of precipitation fall, depends largely on the track of the storm itself, which is something we’re still trying to pin down.

Generally speaking, even in areas that start with rain or mixed precipitation, the way things look on Monday evening, suggest we’ll turn colder into the night and any wet weather will turn to snow before ending on Friday morning.

Snow is possible on Thursday and into Friday. The best chance for accumulation is in our counties north of the Tri-Cities. (WNEM)

Accumulating snow is possible with this as it moves through and while things are still moving around, the best chance for accumulations appears to be in the northern half of the TV5 viewing area, generally north of US-10. Areas south of that mark (Tri-Cities, Mount Pleasant, and Thumb southward) may pick up a little bit, but those totals may be more limited than areas north of there.

Right now, the probabilities for 3″ of snow or more are less than 50% for our area, with 6″ or more less than a 10% chance. That doesn’t mean it can’t happen, but keep your expectations lower, at least for now, if you’re hoping for a big snow. Remember, our ground temperatures have also warmed back up with our recent warm up.

There will be a chance for some strong winds with this as it passes on by, so we’ll be monitoring that potential, too.

Regardless, stay tuned this week as we get closer and we’ll provide more specifics as we get closer and things become more clear.

