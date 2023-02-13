Signs of domestic abuse amongst teens

According to the CDC, some teens are at greater risk than others for domestic violence.
According to the CDC, some teens are at greater risk than others for domestic violence.
By Amaya Kuznicki and Kayla Jones
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:48 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - February is teen dating violence awareness month and as Valentine’s Day is on Feb. 14, it’s good to keep in mind some signs of domestic abuse.

According to the CDC, some teens are at greater risk than others for domestic violence. Female students experience higher rates of physical and sexual dating violence than male students.

LGBTQIA+ students or those who are unsure of their identity also experience higher rates of violence compared to students who identify as heterosexual.

Watching your child go through an abusive relationship can be difficult but there are ways to help prevent these situations from happening.

One thing you can do to protect your children is to teach them how to build safe and respectful relationships according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Start by talking to your teens about what healthy, unhealthy, and abusive relationships look like and how to know when something’s not right.

“People who are abusive often don’t start out the relationship showing that side of them they start off the relationship like any normal person would,” said Erica Schmittdiel, MSU Safe Place. “It’s after that relationship progresses that they start showing that abusive behavior.”

Experts say teens and young adults are most at risk for relationship violence and stalking but anyone at any age can experience domestic violence.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24-7. You can reach them by calling 800-799-7233.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency teams continue search for missing man on the Tittabawassee River.
Emergency teams continue search for missing man
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks on Capitol Hill in this file photo from...
US jets down 4 objects in 8 days, unprecedented in peacetime
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
The man missed winning the jackpot by one number in the Jan. 16 drawing.
Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity
TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Morning Forecast Update
Sunshine and well above normal temperatures Sunday. Some sunshine tomorrow.

Latest News

Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Monday Morning, Feb. 13th
Dating online
Online dating safety ahead of Valentine’s Day
The Ocean Navigator’s visit to Houghton is part of a 16-day roundtrip itinerary departing from...
Cruise line adds new port in Escanaba
First Alert- Sunday evening, February 12