Staying mild to start the week, rain showers Valentine’s Day night

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The weekend saw full sun from start to finish and featured unseasonably warm temperatures too. For our residents who partake in winter sports, this weekend surely wasn’t ideal, but it’s still only February so there’s always that chance we see more cold weather -- or even more snowfall -- before spring returns.

Through the start of this week we’ll continue to stay unseasonably warm, but we’re dry. Rain doesn’t return until the evening and night hours of Valentine’s Day.

Today

As you head out to the bus stop or for your morning drive, conditions are in great shape! No roadway impacts are being seen with dry weather so everything will be on time this morning. There are a few clouds to the south but those will clear out fairly early this morning. Highs today reach up to around 45 degrees, to the north temperatures will be only a handful of degrees cooler. The wind will shift to the west and pick up speed again. Expected the wind to sustain at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Monday will have high temperatures in the 40s again. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will be mostly clear for tonight with the wind lightening back up to only 5 to 10 mph from the southwest. Temperatures will fall to around 28 degrees. Overall, it will be a very quiet and uneventful Monday night weather-wise!

Monday night will see lows in the upper 20s. (WNEM)

Valentine’s Day

Plenty of sun will start the day Tuesday and we expect that to go even into the early afternoon too. However, the afternoon will start to see increasing clouds which is ahead of the rain showers for Tuesday evening and night. Those showers that eventually move in will lighter and scattered, this should more-or-less pale in comparison to the rain from Thursday of last week. If you have any Valentine’s Day plans in the evening like heading out to dinner or seeing a movie, you’ll want to have your umbrella or rain jacket on standby.

Tuesday evening will see scattered rain showers move through. (WNEM)

That rain will start to wrap up on Wednesday morning bringing a total of around 0.1″ to 0.2″. The highest totals will be in the northern half of our viewing area where showers are expected to be more consistent. Highs on Tuesday will be around 50 degrees with a south wind from 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Tuesday will have highs knocking on the door of 50 degrees. (WNEM)

Wind gusts will pick up on Tuesday evening gusting to around 20 mph, but overnight they’ll be closer to 30 to 35 mph. By Wednesday some gusts could even be knocking on the door of 40 mph. The midweek period will be windy in general as we get behind the warm front from this entire system.

Tuesday night will have wind gusts picking up from the south. (WNEM)

Another round of rain, possibly including some snow, is expected on Thursday with a temperature rollercoaster too. Take a look at that in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

