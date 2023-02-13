Tuscola Co. board meets to discuss future of jail

TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) – The Tuscola County Board of Commissioners met last week to discuss what the county should do about the jail, the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office said.

In September 2022, Tuscola County Sheriff Glen Skrent pushed for jail upgrades, and a millage was put onto the November 2022 ballot. However, the proposal was rejected.

Last week, the sheriff’s office said the Board of Commissioners had a meeting to discuss what should be done about the jail.

When they asked for the sheriff’s input, the sheriff said the jail was not his nor the employees’ jail, but a community facility that reflected the overall quality of life in Tuscola County.

According to the sheriff’s office, the board reached a consensus that it would be a waste of tax dollars to spends hundreds of thousands of dollars trying to fix smaller issues without fixing the major problems, which would require a complete shutdown of the facility for at least a year and cost almost as much as a new jail.

The board voted unanimously to put it on an August vote, the sheriff’s office said.

They said tours would be given to those who want to see what the issues at the jail are.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.