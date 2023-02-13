Tuscola Co. board meets to discuss future of jail

(WNEM)
By Hannah Mose
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) – The Tuscola County Board of Commissioners met last week to discuss what the county should do about the jail, the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office said.

In September 2022, Tuscola County Sheriff Glen Skrent pushed for jail upgrades, and a millage was put onto the November 2022 ballot. However, the proposal was rejected.

Last week, the sheriff’s office said the Board of Commissioners had a meeting to discuss what should be done about the jail.

When they asked for the sheriff’s input, the sheriff said the jail was not his nor the employees’ jail, but a community facility that reflected the overall quality of life in Tuscola County.

According to the sheriff’s office, the board reached a consensus that it would be a waste of tax dollars to spends hundreds of thousands of dollars trying to fix smaller issues without fixing the major problems, which would require a complete shutdown of the facility for at least a year and cost almost as much as a new jail.

The board voted unanimously to put it on an August vote, the sheriff’s office said.

They said tours would be given to those who want to see what the issues at the jail are.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency teams continue search for missing man on the Tittabawassee River.
Emergency teams continue search for missing man
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks on Capitol Hill in this file photo from...
US jets down 4 objects in 8 days, unprecedented in peacetime
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
The man missed winning the jackpot by one number in the Jan. 16 drawing.
Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity
TV5 First Alert Weather | Sunday Morning Forecast Update
Sunshine and well above normal temperatures Sunday. Some sunshine tomorrow.

Latest News

The state-mandated emergency manager law in Flint, which many blame for the city’s water...
Flint leaders try to repeal emergency manager law
Celebrating Sweet Love with Yummy Desserts
Kildee secures $1M in funding to expand Genesee Co. school-based health services
Hemlock Semiconductor donated $50,000 toward the construction of the STEM labs.
Local company donates $50K for school STEM labs