Child injured after getting hit by car at school, police say

(CBS46 News)
By Anna Kathman
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSCOMMON, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police said a 10-year-old child is in stable condition after being struck by a car in the parking lot of a Houghton Lake elementary school.

Troopers responded to the scene at Collins Elementary School on Feb. 13 at 7:55 a.m.

Investigators said the child was sitting in a car, complaining of stomach pain.

According to witnesses at the scene, a 31-year-old Houghton Lake woman who had taken her child into the school was backing out of her space. The child, a student from the school, got out of his father’s car and shut the door.

State Police said the woman backed her car into the man’s, pinning the child between them.

The child was taken to West Branch Mid-Michigan Hospital and was later transferred to a hospital in Saginaw.

State Police said the child suffered internal injuries and is in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at MSU on Monday night.
Police: 3 confirmed dead in MSU shooting
Police ID 2 students, suspect killed in MSU shooting
The Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City has been closed for repairs since Jan. 3 to hold the...
Bay City businesses impacted by bridge closure
Emergency teams continue search for missing man on the Tittabawassee River.
Emergency teams continue search for missing man
(Source: MGN)
Flint PD investigating murder, shooting

Latest News

Police ID 2 students, suspect killed in MSU shooting
Anthony Dwayne McRae 2019 arrest
Prosecutor releases criminal history on MSU shooter
President Joe Biden releases statement on the shooting at MSU
TV5 News Update: Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 14