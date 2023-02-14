Child injured after getting hit by car at school, police say

ROSCOMMON, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police said a 10-year-old child is in stable condition after being struck by a car in the parking lot of a Houghton Lake elementary school.

Troopers responded to the scene at Collins Elementary School on Feb. 13 at 7:55 a.m.

Investigators said the child was sitting in a car, complaining of stomach pain.

According to witnesses at the scene, a 31-year-old Houghton Lake woman who had taken her child into the school was backing out of her space. The child, a student from the school, got out of his father’s car and shut the door.

State Police said the woman backed her car into the man’s, pinning the child between them.

The child was taken to West Branch Mid-Michigan Hospital and was later transferred to a hospital in Saginaw.

State Police said the child suffered internal injuries and is in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

