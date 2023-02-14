Detectives looking for missing woman, may be headed to Muskegon

Wynikqua Dean
Wynikqua Dean(Metro Police Authority)
By Emily Brown
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNDY TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Metro Police Authority is asking the public for help in locating a missing woman.

Detectives arrived to a group home on Feb. 10 in Mundy Township in reference to a missing woman identified as Wynikqua Dean, 27.

The investigation revealed Dean was dropped off at the Marathon gas station, 22063 Ryan Road in Warren, detectives said.

She left the gas station on Feb. 10 at 10 p.m., walking southbound on the sidewalk, detectives said.

Detectives believe Dean stayed for a couple of hours at the Blue Diamond Market, 21497 Ryan Road in Warren, after leaving the Marathon gas station. Police said she left the market on foot.

It is unknown where she was going, according to detectives.

She doesn’t have any known contacts in the Detroit area, detectives said, adding it is possible that she may try to get to Muskegon, where she is from.

Dean is 5′6″ and 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, burgundy shorts over blue jeans, a gray knit hat, a green hoodie, black and white tennis shoes, and prescription glasses.

If she is located, please contact 911.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at MSU on Monday night.
Police: 3 confirmed dead in MSU shooting
Police ID 2 students, suspect killed in MSU shooting
The Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City has been closed for repairs since Jan. 3 to hold the...
Bay City businesses impacted by bridge closure
Emergency teams continue search for missing man on the Tittabawassee River.
Emergency teams continue search for missing man
(Source: MGN)
Flint PD investigating murder, shooting

Latest News

Alexandria Verner, Junior, Clawson & Brian Fraser, Sophomore, Grosse Pointe
Police ID 2 students, gunman killed in MSU shooting
Child injured after getting hit by car at school, police say
Anthony Dwayne McRae 2019 arrest
Prosecutor releases criminal history on MSU shooter
President Joe Biden releases statement on the shooting at MSU