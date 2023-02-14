Detectives looking for missing woman, may be headed to Muskegon

MUNDY TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Metro Police Authority is asking the public for help in locating a missing woman.

Detectives arrived to a group home on Feb. 10 in Mundy Township in reference to a missing woman identified as Wynikqua Dean, 27.

The investigation revealed Dean was dropped off at the Marathon gas station, 22063 Ryan Road in Warren, detectives said.

She left the gas station on Feb. 10 at 10 p.m., walking southbound on the sidewalk, detectives said.

Detectives believe Dean stayed for a couple of hours at the Blue Diamond Market, 21497 Ryan Road in Warren, after leaving the Marathon gas station. Police said she left the market on foot.

It is unknown where she was going, according to detectives.

She doesn’t have any known contacts in the Detroit area, detectives said, adding it is possible that she may try to get to Muskegon, where she is from.

Dean is 5′6″ and 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, burgundy shorts over blue jeans, a gray knit hat, a green hoodie, black and white tennis shoes, and prescription glasses.

If she is located, please contact 911.

