First Alert: Turning windy Tuesday night as rain showers move in

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - More clear skies with sun will start us off this Valentine’s Day before rain showers move in this evening. If you have plans later on today, be prepared for a few showers and damp roads, but the good news is that it won’t be a washout, especially when comparing to the rain we had last week!

The more important part of the near-term forecast is the wind that accompanies those showers. We are issuing a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday, just applying for the southern half of our viewing area under the newly issued Wind Advisory. Wind gusts between 45 and 50 mph are expected which could potentially created isolated power outages on Wednesday.

First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Wednesday for strong wind gust potential. (WNEM)

Today

The bus stops and morning drive are in great shape this morning, just a bit frosty so if your car is parked outside you’ll need to give it a few minutes to defrost. Plenty of sun will take us through the morning hours and even last into the early afternoon. Increasing clouds will then be the theme through the remainder of the afternoon and into the evening. Highs will reach up to around 51 degrees before rain showers move in (which will be after-dark).

It will be warm this Valentine's Day! (WNEM)

Those rain showers will be scattered/on-off and lighter, so no washout unlike last week! If you have any plans for Valentine’s Day, just keep an umbrella nearby and know that some roads will be damp. Ice will not be a worry as temperatures stay well-above freezing through the evening and overnight. This is thanks to the wind starting to pick up speed, during the evening speeds will be from 10 to 20 mph from the south.

Rain showers will be on and off Tuesday evening and night. (WNEM)

Tonight

Scattered rain showers will continue into tonight while still staying on the lighter side. As mentioned above, the stronger wind will be the most notable part of the forecast for tonight. That will be from the south, turning southwest by sunrise Wednesday. Wind gusts will already reach up to 40 mph in the middle of tonight, then turn even stronger into Wednesday morning. If you have any loose outdoor objects, take the time to secure them or bring them inside during the day Tuesday!

Tuesday night will already see gusts up to 40 mph. (WNEM)

Lows will fall to 45 degrees early in the night, then with the wind we actually see temperatures rising during the overnight hours.

Wednesday

The wind will be from the southwest during the day with gusts from 40 to 45 mph in the morning. The afternoon hours, especially from around 12 to 3 PM is when the strongest gusts will occur, clocking in at 45 to 50 mph. This could provide isolated power outages, but also tree and limb damage in areas that are more wide open, allowing more space for the wind to pick up speed. By Wednesday night, the wind will make significant improvements slowing down.

Wednesday will have wind gusts up to 50 mph from the southwest. SEE: First Alert Weather Day information. (WNEM)

The scattered rain showers from the overnight will continue at times during the morning, but but the afternoon will be dry. Skies are expected to generally stay mostly cloudy. Rainfall totals when all wraps up will be around 0.1″ in the southern half of our area, with up to 0.25″ in our northern counties.

Tuesday and Tuesday night's rain totals will be from 0.1" to 0.25". (WNEM)

Temperatures will increase even more on Wednesday thanks to the stronger wind. Highs should be able to check in around 53 degrees.

Thursday

There is a chance for accumulating snowfall in our northern counties on Thursday and Friday morning as another storm system passes through. It’s still slightly too early (as of Tuesday morning) to nail down specific snowfall totals (especially as we have seen more shifts), but one thing to keep in mind is that the ground has been warming up which will eat into some snowfall totals. After the wind on Wednesday, this will be the main focus of the forecast. Check back right here for more updates!

There is a chance for accumulating snow Thursday, but it will be fighting against a warmer ground. (WNEM)

Although briefly cooling down after that storm system, we warm up again over the weekend. Take a look in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

