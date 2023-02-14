Mayor: Public safety initiatives fail to move forward during seven hour meeting

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley is calling for action after he said the city council failed to act on two resolutions for public safety initiatives during Monday night’s seven hour meeting.

The mayor’s office said the Flint City Council failed to act on a resolution to approve the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) between the city of Flint and the Flint Police Officers’ Association (FPOA).

The city council must approve the agreement between the FPOA and City of Flint administration before it will go into effect. The tentative agreement will end on June 30, 2025, but any delays can shorten the length of the agreement, the mayor’s office said.

The agreement includes an immediate wage increase and an additional increase on Jan. 1, 2024. Officers who were at the top of the wage scale when the previous CBA expired will receive a $2,500 bonus. All other police officers will receive a $1,500 bonus. Bonuses are payable within 30 days of City Council approval of the contract.

Neeley also said that the city council also failed to act on a resolution to enter into an agreement with the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office to administer a witness protection program in partnership with the City of Flint.

The program will help witnesses with safe travel, temporary housing, and other protective measures intended to give witnesses peace of mind if they need to testify in serious and violent crime cases.

“The proposed witness protection program will allow witnesses to come forward without fear of retaliation as they offer invaluable information and testimony during the prosecution of the most serious and violent of felony cases for the benefit of our community,” Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.

The city said the witness protection program is designed to ensure the safety of witnesses so that they can participate in the criminal justice system without fear of retaliation against themselves and their families.

Public safety and other efforts to combat serious and violent crimes are vital for improving the quality of life for Flint residents, Neeley added.

“My administration is committed to moving Flint forward, ensuring that we have every tool necessary to reduce violent crime and improve the quality of life for residents,” Neeley said.

