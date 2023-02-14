Mother pleads guilty to killing 3-year-old daughter, prosecutor says
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAWAS, Mich. (WNEM) - A mother who told social workers SpongeBob SquarePants told her to kill her 3-year-old daughter has pleaded guilty to murder.
Investigators said Justine Johnson killed Sutton Mosser in Isoco County’s Oscoda Township in September of 2021. The toddler’s body was discovered in a garbage bag inside the home. She had suffered multiple stab wounds.
Iosco County Prosecutor Jim Bacarella said Johnson was not offered a plea agreement. Johnson has been charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse.
Johnson faces a penalty of life in prison without parole, Bacarella said.
Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced on March 27 at 9 a.m.
