MSU’s deadly mass shooting sparks school safety discussion

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - School safety and gun control debates are reignited after last night’s mass shooting at Michigan State University, leaving many wondering what, if anything, could have prevented it.

It’s become an all too familiar tragedy, but because of that heartbreaking reality, a local security expert told TV5 that more lives were potentially saved.

“When there’s open areas like this and the gunman has the intent and wherewithal to do it, there’s very little we can do,” said Critical Incident Manager Tom Mynsberge.

The critical incident expert spoke about school safety as the world faced yet another deadly mass school shooting.

Three are left dead and five are in critical condition after a gunman released fire on MSU’s campus last night.

“It’s really sad that we have to deal with these all the time,” Mynsberge said. “Parents send their kids to school. They’re looking for a bright future and then all of a sudden something like this happens and disrupts it. Everyone wants to know the whys and you probably really never will know; and it’s deeply saddening that way.”

The three victims have been identified as, sophomore Brian Fraser, junior Alexandria Verner, and junior Arielle Anderson.

Mynsberge says no mater how much we try to prepare for situations like this, it’s hard to prevent the unpredictable.

“I’d love to say we can prevent these, we can look at these, we can take everyone’s guns away, we can help with mental health. No matter how much we do, there’s always some person, for some reason that can circumvent the system and then we end up with a tragedy like this,” he said.

He said the unique thing with this generation is that many kids have grown up with active shooter training in school. This is something he said potentially prevented more lives from being lost.

“Our students are coming out with the means and the knowledge of when a lockdown occurs and how to secure in place,” he said. “If they were able to take those tools and the university were able to support them, being able to secure. I think ideally it might be able to minimize the impact.”

He said this along with increased security on large public campuses like MSU can help, if not preclude, future similar events.

State Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks said the senate will be taking action soon on gun control in the wake of the MSU shooting.

