Police: 3 students killed in MSU shooting; deceased suspect identified

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Three Michigan State University students were killed and five others were critically injured during a shooting on campus Monday night.

Police received the first call shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13 reporting a shooting in Berkey Hall. Police responded immediately and were within the building within minutes, MSU Police and Public Safety said.

Inside Berkey Hall, police encountered several students who were injured including two who were dead, police said.

While responding to that scene, police received reports of another shooting at the MSU Union building. Officers responded to that building and located another dead student, police said.

In total, three students were killed and five other students were critically injured. As of Tuesday morning, those five students remained in critical condition at Sparrow Hospital.

The suspect, 43-year-old Anthony McRae, was located at 11:35 p.m. at a residence in the city of Lansing, police said, adding he was dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A caller tip led police to the suspect, police said, adding the suspect had not affiliation with the university.

“Our hearts are with those who have been affected by this senseless act of violence,” said Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman with MSU Police and Public Safety.

Police said they will release the victims’ names on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

If you have any information about this incident, call 844-99-MSUPD or email tips@police.msu.edu.

The MSU Board of Trustees issued the following statement in response to the shooting:

“Our hearts go out to the victims and families of this senseless tragedy. Thank you to MSU, local, state, and national law enforcement agencies and first responders who worked to protect our MSU community. We thank our counseling service providers who will work to bring calm and care to everyone on campus in the coming days and weeks. In the difficult days to come, the MSU Board of Trustees are united to heal our university and the entire Spartan community.”

