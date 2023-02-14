Police ID 2 students, suspect killed in MSU shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Three Michigan State University students were killed and five others were critically injured during a shooting on campus Monday night.

Tuesday afternoon, MSU Police and Public Safety identified two of the deceased students as Brian Fraser, a sophomore from Grosse Pointe, and Alexandria Verner, a junior from Clawson.

“With respect to the family’s wishes, we will not be releasing the third victim’s name at this time. We sincerely ask the media and community members to respect the families’ privacy,” MSU police said.

Police received the first call at 8:18 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13 reporting a shooting in Berkey Hall. Police responded immediately and were within the building within minutes, MSU police said.

Inside Berkey Hall, police encountered several students who were injured including two who were dead, police said.

While responding to that scene, police received reports of another shooting at the MSU Union building. Officers responded to that building and located another dead student, police said.

In total, three students were killed and five other students were critically injured. As of Tuesday morning, those five students remained in critical condition at Sparrow Hospital.

The suspect, 43-year-old Anthony McRae, was located at 11:35 p.m. at a residence in the city of Lansing, police said, adding he was dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A caller tip led police to the suspect, police said, adding the suspect had no affiliation with the university.

“We sincerely want to thank our community for their active efforts in helping us locate the suspect. This is a prime example of how ‘See Something, Same Something’ is effective and works to help keep our community safe,” MSU police said.

Police said McRae was found with a note and it is being investigated.

The note indicated a threat to two schools in New Jersey, where McRae had ties, the Ewing Police Department in New Jersey said. Out of an abundance of caution, Ewing Public Schools were closed on Feb. 14.

“Officers from Ewing and surrounding agencies were stationed at each closed public school as well as the other schools in the township. After further investigation, it has been determined that the incident is isolated to Michigan, and there is no threat to Ewing Schools,” Ewing police said.

Police went on to say McRae had not resided in Ewing for several years and had a history of mental health issues.

“Our hearts are with those who have been affected by this senseless act of violence,” said Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman with MSU Police and Public Safety.

The FBI and MSU police are asking anyone with photos or videos of the incident to submit them here. If you have any information about this incident, call 844-99-MSUPD or email tips@police.msu.edu.

The MSU Board of Trustees issued the following statement in response to the shooting:

“Our hearts go out to the victims and families of this senseless tragedy. Thank you to MSU, local, state, and national law enforcement agencies and first responders who worked to protect our MSU community. We thank our counseling service providers who will work to bring calm and care to everyone on campus in the coming days and weeks. In the difficult days to come, the MSU Board of Trustees are united to heal our university and the entire Spartan community.”

All campus-related activities remain suspended.

The following resources are available for those seeking support during this time:

