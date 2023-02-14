Police investigate Saginaw drive-by shooting

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Michigan State Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in Saginaw.

On Monday, Feb. 13 about 1:30 p.m., police were called to the intersection of Mackinaw Street and Congress Street to respond to a drive-by shooting, the MSP Saginaw Major Case Unit said.

MSP said their preliminary investigation indicated that a 19-year-old Saginaw man was shot while he was in his vehicle.

He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition at a local hospital, according to MSP.

No suspects are yet in custody, MSP said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call D/Trp. Molly Young at 517-513-9780, Saginaw Major Crimes Unit at 989-578-2059, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

