Police: MSU shooting suspect dead, shelter in place lifted

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – At a 12 a.m. press conference, MSU Police said that the suspect in the shooting at MSU was reported dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. They said the shelter-in-place is lifted, and there is no longer a threat to campus.

MSU police said the suspect was located outside of the MSU campus and was pronounced dead. Investigators do not yet know what kind of affiliation the suspect had with the university or his motivation.

They said five victims have been taken to the hospital, and some of those victims had life-threatening injuries.

Police reported that three additional victims have died.

Two shootings were reported, one in Berkey Hall and one in MSU Union. Police said victims were found in both locations. No information about the victims has been released at this time.

“Our hearts are with those who have been affected by this senseless act of violence,” said Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman with MSU Police and Public Safety.

If you have any information about this incident, call 844-99-MSUPD or email tips@police.msu.edu.

