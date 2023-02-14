Police: Multiple injuries reported at MSU shooting

(MGN)
By Hannah Mose
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Shots have been fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus of Michigan State University, according to MSU Police and Public Safety.

Police are active on the scene. All residents are asked to secure-in-place immediately and initiate Run, Hide, Fight protocol.

Runs means evacuate away from danger if possible. Hide means secure-in-place. Fight means protect yourself if there is no other option.

As of 9:20 p.m., MSU Police and Public Safety said the suspect is believed to be on foot. There are multiple reported injuries. Residents and staff should continue to shelter in place.

At 9:26 p.m., MSU Police and Public Safety said that another shooting was reported at IM East. Police are responding.

At 9:34 p.m., MSU Police said IM East was being secured and there only appears to be one suspect.

At 9:58 p.m., MSU Police said the suspect is described as a short male with a mask. They said they are receiving multiple calls of an active shooter on campus. All residents are asked to continue to shelter in place.

(Source: MGN)
