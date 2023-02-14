President Joe Biden releases statement on the shooting at MSU

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three students were killed and five others were injured by a gunman who opened fire on campus at Michigan State University. After searching for the suspect, police found 43-year-old, Anthony McRae dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound off campus.

Following the tragedy, President Joe Biden released a statement.

“Jill and I are praying for the three students killed and the five students fighting for their lives after last night’s shooting at Michigan State University,” stated President Biden. “Our hearts are with these young victims and their families, the broader East Lansing and Lansing communities, and all Americans across the country grieving as the result of gun violence.”

President Biden said he spoke with Governor Gretchen Whitmer and directed the deployment of all necessary federal law enforcement to support local and state response efforts. He also assured Gov. Whitmer that there will be continuous resources provided and support needed in weeks ahead.

“Too many American communities have been devastated by gun violence. I have taken action to combat this epidemic in America, including a historic number of executive actions and the first significant gun safety law in nearly 30 years, but we must do more. The fact that this shooting took place the night before this country marks five years since the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, should cause every American to exclaim “enough” and demand that Congress take action. As I said in my State of the Union address last week, Congress must do something and enact commonsense gun law reforms, including requiring background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, closing loopholes in our background check system, requiring safe storage of guns, and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers who knowingly put weapons of war on our streets. Action is what we owe to those grieving today in Michigan and across America.”

All five injured students are in critical condition Tuesday, said officials.

