Rain returns tonight and early Wednesday, wind follows, winter weather returns Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a beautiful start to the week, but clouds are showing that change isn’t far away!

Clouds have increased around the TV5 viewing area this afternoon and will eventually be joined by showers later tonight. This is not expected to be a heavy rain, but it will be a nuisance late tonight and early Wednesday. And we’ll have some wind coming along with it. In addition, our next round of winter weather isn’t far off either, with accumulating snow possible Thursday and early Friday.

This Evening & Overnight

Rain returns this evening, with the best chances closer to midnight. (WNEM)

Dry weather is expected until the later evening hours tonight, with an arrival time of the earliest showers closer to 8-9 PM, with the best chance in our northwest areas. The reason for the delay is the beautiful weather we had this morning, caused by a very dry air mass with little cloud cover.

Rain becomes more common after midnight, and will stick around into Wednesday morning’s commute. Rainfall amounts will generally fall less than 0.25″ and those who go over, won’t go over by much.

Low temperatures tonight are expected to stay warm. (WNEM)

With the clouds and showers, along with the increasing wind speed, temperatures will stay mild tonight, likely only falling into the upper 30s to middle 40s.

Wednesday

Rain will become more scattered for the Wednesday morning drive, and will eventually taper off toward lunchtime. For any areas that still have snow on the ground, fog may be an issue as the rain moves into the area and all of that moisture pools near the ground.

High temperatures Wednesday are expected to remain warm. (WNEM)

After the rain departs, skies will remain mostly cloudy, though a few areas could get lucky with some peeks of sunshine toward the end of the day. Highs will be in the 50s for most thanks to the mild start to the day.

Wind Advisories have been issued for strong, gusty winds that move in late tonight and tomorrow. These advisories are for areas around US-10 and southward (Mt. Pleasant, Tri-Cities, Thumb, southward). These will go into effect at various times Wednesday morning and expire in the late afternoon as winds start coming down.

Wind gusts on Wednesday will be strongest late morning to late afternoon. (WNEM)

Gusts will be near 40 to 50 miles per hour from the late morning to late afternoon and gradually drop off into the evening. For specific information for your county, head to our Alerts Page.

Thursday - Friday AM: Winter Weather Returns

Dry weather is expected to start Thursday, but our next round of wet weather is expected to arrive sometime during the afternoon and evening (timing has been fluctuating a bit), and continue into the overnight and early Friday.

This system will bring the chance for rain, mixed precipitation, and snow for the Lower Peninsula, with primarily snow and a round of wintry mix expected for the TV5 viewing area at this point. Temperatures are expected to be at their warmest at midnight on Thursday, and fall through the day, helping us trend toward more of a wintry system.

Mixed precipitation is possible before we trend toward all snow late Thursday. (WNEM)

Accumulating snow is expected, with the highest amounts expected in the northern half of the TV5 viewing area for now (north of the Tri-Cities). Areas farther to the south toward Flint and the I-69 corridor, will have a chance for a period of light freezing rain, before turning to all snow later into Thursday evening.

Snow is expected to gradually take over Thursday evening into Friday. (WNEM)

The track of the system will determine the type of precipitation you see at your house. That track is one of the things we’re trying to pin down.

With a few things still fluctuating, we have yet to release a snowfall map with specific amounts, but we plan to by tomorrow. That being said, we expect the areas that receive the heaviest snow will exceed 4″. The map pictured below, shows the probability (% chance) of exceeding that mark. As you can see, those chances are higher the farther north you go.

The chances for 4" of snowfall or more. The chances are highest in the northern half of the area. (WNEM)

One factor that could make this snowfall forecast tricky will be ground temperatures that have warmed back up and are hovering just around the freezing mark or a bit above. We do expect snow to accumulate, our question has a bit more to do with how efficient that will be and if there will be melting and compaction as it comes down.

Temperatures will remain cold Thursday night and Friday in the teens, so we will need to be mindful of the roads for the Friday morning commute. Wind gusts may also be strong Thursday, gusting near 30 miles per hour, so we’ll need to monitor that, too.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.