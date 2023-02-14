Shelter helps family feel home, get second chance

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It is a very happy birthday for grandma Lisa, her daughter Tatiana, and grandbabies 7-year-old Josiah and 6-year-old Talayah.

Three generations together, bound by love, who just two months ago had nowhere to live but their faith moved mountains. Now, they have a reason to celebrate not just a birthday, but having a roof over their heads, and a ton of love and support.

“It’s nice to have people I know I can come to and knows what I’m going through and understands the way I’m feeling,” said Tatiana, 26.

When you walk into Mustard Seed, it looks and feels like home, but it’s more than just a physical building. It’s filled with love and the beginning of a second chance.

Amy Bartels Roe, executive director of the Mustard Seed Shelter, makes it her mission to never give up on anybody or anything. She sees miracles happen every day from the time they walk in the door.

“You can see them breathe a sigh of relief when they walk in the doors, a sense of safety, a sense of peace and hope. Our women come to us from living on the streets, living in cars, from shelter to shelter or couch to couch,” Roe said.

Just like 32-year-old Stacey Forejt, a former Mustard Seed resident, a drug addict, and alcoholic, who got in trouble with the law but found a safe haven and her second chance at Mustard Seed.

Forejt got clean, and sober, and recently bought her own house. She said it’s all thanks to the help and unconditional love she got when she lived at the Mustard Seed - a place she now goes back to volunteer and work.

“To walk in and see everything brand new and it’s like a house, not some sort of facility. Everyone cares for each other, welcomed me in and outpouring of love from people I don’t know,” Forejt said.

The Mustard Seed Shelter staff and volunteers connect residents with everything from mental health support, substance use disorders, and educational training to employment.

“Some of our people have not been to a doctor in a very long time so we want to make sure they’re taking care of themselves,” Roe said.

That outpouring of support and stability wrapped in lots of love is what Tatiana credits for helping her kids Josiah and Talayah excel in school.

“I was assuming they were going to struggle, but they have been doing a lot better. When I got their grades, I was very pleased,” Tatiana said.

Josiah, Talayah, and Tatiana walked in the door homeless, but found out something priceless - a true home is most definitely where the heart is.

Tatiana feels that every day.

“To be here and know I have support and people who are not going to let me fall or make a mistake and if I do they are there to pick me up before it gets too bad,” she said.

