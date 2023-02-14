Sheriff: K9 officer locates three home invasion suspects

By Anna Kathman
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said that three suspects are in custody after being caught by a homeowner taking items from an outbuilding. A fourth suspect has been identified.

Investigators said that the breaking and entering incident occurred at a home in Caledonia Township early in the morning on Feb. 13.

The sheriff’s office said the homeowner called 911 and followed the suspects.

The suspect vehicle was found abandoned in a field around Allen Road and Cram Road, and the suspects fled on foot.

The sheriff’s office said that K9 Handler Deputy Warren and K9 Doc found three of the suspects, two of which were juveniles.

One of the suspects, and adult man, suffered a medical emergency at the scene, and was taken to a local hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

