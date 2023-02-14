‘Valentines for Vets’ has another successful turnout

Mid-Michigan students showed love to the men and women who protected and served our country.
By Emily Brown
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Mid-Michigan students showed love to the men and women who protected and served our country.

Tuesday morning the annual “Valentines for Veterans” took place at the Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center in Saginaw.

Every year, Congressman Dan Kildee puts on the event to encourage students to make homemade cards for veterans

“We do it obviously to say thank you, but it’s also an opportunity to educate young people about the sacrifices they made to protect those things we take for granted,” he said.

This year students from Genesee, Saginaw, Midland, and Bay Counties participated in the Valentines for Veterans card drive.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at MSU on Monday night.
Police: 3 confirmed dead in MSU shooting
MSU Police and Public Safety identified three of the deceased students as Alexandria Verner, a...
Police ID 3 students, gunman killed in MSU shooting
The Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City has been closed for repairs since Jan. 3 to hold the...
Bay City businesses impacted by bridge closure
Emergency teams continue search for missing man on the Tittabawassee River.
Emergency teams continue search for missing man
(Source: MGN)
Flint PD investigating murder, shooting

Latest News

MSU community mourns lives lost in shooting
MSU students are in mourning after three of their fellow Spartans were shot and killed on...
MSU students mourn lives lost in shooting
MSU shooting.
MSU’s deadly mass shooting sparks school safety discussion
‘Valentines for Vets’ has another successful turnout