‘Valentines for Vets’ has another successful turnout

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Mid-Michigan students showed love to the men and women who protected and served our country.

Tuesday morning the annual “Valentines for Veterans” took place at the Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center in Saginaw.

Every year, Congressman Dan Kildee puts on the event to encourage students to make homemade cards for veterans

“We do it obviously to say thank you, but it’s also an opportunity to educate young people about the sacrifices they made to protect those things we take for granted,” he said.

This year students from Genesee, Saginaw, Midland, and Bay Counties participated in the Valentines for Veterans card drive.

