Whitmer lowers flags following deadly MSU shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered all U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff at all public buildings across the state on Tuesday.

The order is to honor and remember the victims of the shooting at Michigan State University on Monday, Feb. 13.

“The whole state of Michigan is wrapping its arms around the Spartan community today,” Whitmer said. “MSU’s campus is a special place for so many that is now the site of a tragic and senseless act of violence. I’m heartbroken for the victims and every student, parent, faculty, and MSU staff member affected by last night’s events. I want to thank law enforcement, first responders, and medical professionals for acting quickly to protect campus and save lives. We must work together to end this gun violence that claims the lives of too many Americans and upends the lives of countless others every day.”

Michigan residents and businesses are also encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

Flags should remain lowered until further notice.

