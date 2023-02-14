Whitmer lowers flags following deadly MSU shooting

Michigan State University issued an alert to students Monday night regarding reports of shots...
Michigan State University issued an alert to students Monday night regarding reports of shots fired on campus.
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered all U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff at all public buildings across the state on Tuesday.

The order is to honor and remember the victims of the shooting at Michigan State University on Monday, Feb. 13.

“The whole state of Michigan is wrapping its arms around the Spartan community today,” Whitmer said. “MSU’s campus is a special place for so many that is now the site of a tragic and senseless act of violence. I’m heartbroken for the victims and every student, parent, faculty, and MSU staff member affected by last night’s events. I want to thank law enforcement, first responders, and medical professionals for acting quickly to protect campus and save lives. We must work together to end this gun violence that claims the lives of too many Americans and upends the lives of countless others every day.”

Michigan residents and businesses are also encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

Flags should remain lowered until further notice.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at MSU on Monday night.
Police: 3 confirmed dead in MSU shooting
The Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City has been closed for repairs since Jan. 3 to hold the...
Bay City businesses impacted by bridge closure
Police: 3 students killed in MSU shooting; deceased suspect identified
Emergency teams continue search for missing man on the Tittabawassee River.
Emergency teams continue search for missing man
(Source: MGN)
Flint PD investigating murder, shooting

Latest News

Police give update on MSU shooting investigation
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Tuesday Morning, Feb. 14th
Police: 3 students killed in MSU shooting; deceased suspect identified
Press briefing held at 11pm on the campus of MSU
MSU Shooting Press Briefing at 11pm