CMU police arrest 2 suspects following catalytic converter thefts

File photo of a catalytic converter
File photo of a catalytic converter(MGN Online / KKTV)
By Anna Kathman
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - Central Michigan University Police said two people have been arrested following the theft of several catalytic converters from vehicles parked on campus and in the community.

CMU Police said the two were arrested early Tuesday morning.

Investigators said they have identified multiple vehicles that have had catalytic convertors cut off, and have also recovered a significant number of suspected stolen catalytic convertors where an owner has not yet been identified.

CMU Police said many of the stolen catalytic convertors may have come from Ford Escapes.

Law enforcement recommends vehicle owners check for a sudden unexpected loud exhaust, which is the a sign of a missing catalytic convertor, as they are cut from the exhaust pipe.

If you believe you are missing a catalytic convertor, contact CMUPD at 989-774-3081 or your local police department.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSU Police and Public Safety identified three of the deceased students as Alexandria Verner, a...
Police ID 3 students, gunman killed in MSU shooting
The Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City has been closed for repairs since Jan. 3 to hold the...
Bay City businesses impacted by bridge closure
Shooting at MSU on Monday night.
Police: 3 confirmed dead in MSU shooting
Anthony Dwayne McRae 2019 arrest
Prosecutor releases criminal history on suspected MSU shooter
Wynikqua Dean
Detectives looking for missing woman, may be headed to Muskegon

Latest News

A Saginaw K9 officer helped make the community safer by removing another gun off the streets,...
Saginaw Police K9 finds handgun during traffic stop
Arisknight Arkin-Everett Winfree
East Lansing man indicted for kidnapping and raping Italian teen
We talk winter events with Andrea Miller, and Jacky Metcalfe of the Flint Children's Museum.
Winter events at Flint Children's Museum
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, Feb. 15th