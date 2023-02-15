Colleges evaluate safety procedures in wake of MSU shooting

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - In wake of the MSU shooting, a local community college is evaluating their current safety procedures.

Mott Community College has done active shooter drills in the past but say they will be looking to do more.

A representative tells TV5, one thing that will remain off the table is having guns on campus.

“We’re always looking to improve and follow the best practices and do the best that we can do to keep our campuses safe,” said Michael Odette, the chief of police at Mott Community College.

Especially in wake of the MSU shooting, Odette said they already have safety procedures in place but are looking to add more.

“We train the leadership team, we train staff and faculty in that regard. And we also do campus wide active assailant drills which we’re going to be doing next month,” he said.

Odette said instructors come in and create a staged incident and everyone on campus is instructed to lockdown and shelter in place. Staff and students are made aware the day the drill will occur but not the hour, as a way to make the simulation feel realistic.

“We do these drills, it helps the student body, it helps the faculty. And the staff kind of get a feeling for what they would do in the event of a real emergency,” he explained.

CMU is also looking at ways to prepare for an active shooter saying in a statement:

In the wake of the MSU campus shooting, it is important for folks to know that CMU has protocols and processes in place in the event of a similar incident on our own campus. Over the past few weeks, CMU staff have been working with a national leader in emergency preparedness to review our existing plan, and to conduct trainings and tabletop exercises later this spring.

One thing Odette said will remain off the table is allowing students and faculty to carry guns on campus.

“I personally don’t think that’s a good idea. You’re opening up potential for more problems if you allow people to carry firearms on school property,” he said.

Tom Mynsberge, a critical incident expert, agreed. He said that would cause further confusion and safety concerns in the event of an emergency.

“If there’s another male that’s armed and legitimately licensed to carry the gun chasing the bad guy, the police may mistake them for the bad guy. And then, so, we hit one of the objects there because they’re not rarely identified,” Mynsberge explained.

For now they both said continuing to practice drills is one of the best ways to prepare in the event of an active shooter.

Mott is the first community college police agency to attain full accreditation status.

