First Alert: Snow returns tomorrow, slower PM commutes possible

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Rain passed through this morning without much issue, but the wind quickly took over and made its presence known.

Gusts were frequently between 40-50 miles per hour this afternoon, with the highest gusts registering between 50 to 60 miles per hour. Thankfully those are starting to come down this evening. Just as those winds relax, our next round of inconvenient weather arrives tomorrow, this time bringing some winter precipitation with it, which could slow things down for the afternoon and evening commutes.

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the entire TV5 viewing area for Thursday. For specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.

A First Alert Weather Day is in place for Thursday. (WNEM)

This Evening & Overnight

Skies will remain cloudy through this evening, but our wet weather threat is over for the night. Winds will remain breezy, but won’t be gusting nearly as strong as they did late this morning and earlier this afternoon. Overnight, expect gusts, if any to top out around 15 to 20 miles per hour, with sustained winds even lighter.

Temperatures will remain mild initially before dropping into the 20s for most areas by the morning bus stops. The highs for Thursday will actually occur at midnight, as temperatures won’t be rebounding much during the day.

Thursday

The morning commutes will be dry on Thursday, and it’s important to know that what you walk out the door to on Thursday will be much different than what you drive home in tomorrow evening.

Temperatures will also be in the 20s most of the day, and wind gusts will be around 25 to 35 miles per hour, which will keep things much cooler than they have been recently. Wind chills will be closer to the teens.

Snow is expected to move in late morning and early afternoon. Areas farther to the south will have a better chance for mixed precipitation. (WNEM)

Snow and areas of mixed precipitation will start moving in around late morning and early afternoon, overspreading the region through the second half of the day. Once precipitation arrives, it will stick with us through the evening.

Snow is expected on Thursday evening, with it mostly snow by 6 PM. (WNEM)

At this point, we expect most areas to experience a primarly snow event, with the most prolonged period of mixed precipitation occurring in our southern areas near Genesee, Lapeer, and Shiawassee counties. Areas to the north, up to around the Tri-Cities and Thumb region, may have periods of sleet (ice pellets) mix in at times, though are still expected to see snow most of of the time. Areas north of the Tri-Cities are expected to be all snow.

Snowfall expectations for tomorrow's system. Areas from the Tri-Cities and southward may have sleet mixed in. (WNEM)

Accumulations are expected, but we’re a little more conserative in our thinking with snowfall than some of the numbers you may have seen thus far. Currently, we’re expecting around 2-5″ of snow from the Tri-Cities, Thumb, Alma/Mount Pleasant area northward. Near the southern communities, we expect sleet to mix in with up to 1-2″ of snowfall accumulation.

This forecast still has the potential to be adjusted, so be sure to stay tuned up until the event gets underway.

There are a couple of factors that we’ll be watching that have led to our lower snowfall totals. Ground temperatures have warmed up into the upper 30s and even low 40s with our warmer temperatures lately. This may lead to some melting initially, and chip into totals a bit more than if we had been colder lately. The potential for sleet to mix in may also limit totals. And lastly, dry air that may mix in during the event could decrease our snowflake size and structure, which leads them to accumulate less efficiently.

Some factors that may limit snowfall accumulations. (WNEM)

It’s also worth noting, we’ve still seen some southward shift in our data today, so our communities to the north may see some adjustment if this continues to move farther to the south. It’s definitely looking like a tricky forecast. Stay with us through tomorrow morning as we keep updating it!

Snow will linger in the Thumb, but end in most areas before midnight. (WNEM)

Regardless of how much snow falls, snow should taper off into Thursday night and early Friday morning. Temperatures will be well below freezing on Thursday night with lows in the teens and 20s, so slippery roads are on the table for Friday morning’s commute and school day start.

