First Alert: Windy Wednesday before accumulating snow Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Windy conditions have been picking up overnight and continue into this Wednesday. The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for today (Wednesday) due to the strong wind gust potential, as well as the potential for tree damage and isolated power outages.

Wednesday holds a First Alert Weather Day for strong wind gusts. (WNEM)

Looking ahead, Thursday sees a direct hit from the next storm system bringing accumulating snowfall to Mid-Michigan. There will be some mixing in play at the start, otherwise this is expected to be an all-snow event. As of now, prepare for a messy drive home on Thursday evening.

Today - First Alert Weather Day

Wind Advisories are in place for much of Mid-Michigan as wind gusts are expected to peak at 45 to 50 mph. Those strongest gusts will be from around noon to 4 PM today. This is the timeframe where any possible damage could occur. If you have any small loose items outdoors, be sure to secure them or bring them inside!

Wind gusts will peak around 45 to 50 mph Wednesday. (WNEM)

Bus stops and the morning drive also see scattered rain showers moving through. The best coverage of rain is in the Central Michigan region and into our northern counties. The Thumb and to the south have been fairing drier. Overall, expect damp conditions as you head out as everyone has seen at least some rain since Tuesday evening! Dry weather kicks in at noon and holds all the way through tonight.

Temperatures also peak around 52 degrees today thanks to the wind. Those temperatures also stay steady through the day as readings don’t begin to fall until closer to sundown.

Tonight

Skies will stay mostly cloudy going through the overnight hours but the wind will make a substantial improvement, down to only around 5 to 10 mph from the north. Lows will fall to around the 32 degree mark overnight.

Thursday - Next Accumulating Snow

The morning hours will start out dry before snow moves in for the afternoon. Expect activity to start up in our western counties around the noon hour, then filling in across the whole area by 3 PM. There will initially be some wintry mix in our southern cities like Owosso, Durand, Flint, Fenton, Grand Blanc, and Lapeer. The plus-side with that wintry mix is that temperatures have continued trending cooler, so freezing rain is looking less likely. Ice pellets and sleet are looking more likely as of now. This will still lead to slushy roads in the early afternoon.

There will be some wintry mix/sleet to the south initially, otherwise this will be all-snow. (WNEM)

By 6 PM, those southern communities that started with wintry mix will transition to all-snow. The snow will still be going strong everywhere north. The evening drive is expected to be messy at this time.

All-snow is expected by the evening drive. (WNEM)

By 9 PM, snowfall will still be going across all of Mid-Michigan but will begin to show signs of dying down in the northwest. Snow will then continue to taper-off towards midnight from west to east, with only the Thumb seeing a few remaining snow showers by midnight.

Snow holds through the evening. (WNEM)

When all of the snow is wrapped up, we’re expecting 2″ to 5″ to fall across the majority of Mid-Michigan. Our southern row of counties, essentially anyone who sees wintry mix at the start, should expect only 1″ to 2″. The warmer ground will play a role in melting some snow initially, but temperatures have been trending downwards and will fall through the day allowing for snow to eventually overcome that melting. This will likely be enough to require you to shovel, maybe even getting out the snowblower!

By the time the snow wraps up, totals will mostly be 2 to 5 inches. Lower totals will be in our southern communities. (WNEM)

As mentioned above, temperatures fall through the day, starting around 32 degrees in the morning. They’ll be into the teens by the evening and nighttime hours.

The weekend is looking drier and warming back up, take a peek in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.