July trial set in Jan. 6 case for ex-candidate for governor

ALLENDALE, Mich. (AP) — A judge set a July 31 trial date Wednesday for a former Republican candidate for Michigan governor who is charged with misdemeanors for his presence at the 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Ryan Kelley's case in Washington has been slowed down a few times to consider possible plea deals, among other reasons, but no deal has been reached.

Kelley, who supported then-President Donald Trump, is accused of disruptive conduct, injuring public property and entering restricted space without permission on Jan. 6, 2021.

Kelley has said he was lawfully protesting the results of the 2020 presidential election.

His arrest last summer suddenly improved his name recognition in a crowded field of Republican candidates for governor, but Kelley finished fourth in the GOP primary in August.