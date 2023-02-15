$4 million grant to help STARS improve fleet

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – New federal funding will help the Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) update its aging fleet and improve service for mid-Michigan residents.

Congressman Dan Kildee announced Feb. 15 that the funding was secured for the eight STARS buses was through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Bus and Bus Facilities Program.

This funding is in addition to a $4 million grant though a community project funding initiative, to help STARS purchase 10 new buses.

The new buses include high-definition security systems, automatic wheelchair restraints, and air cleaning systems to improve transportation safety and efficiency for mid-Michigan residents.

There will be 18 new buses in total. Officials said they will help meet STARS’ goal of replacing up to 33 buses by 2026.

“When we invest in our regional bus systems, we’re investing in the thousands of mid-Michigan residents who rely on these services every day to go to school, work, and the doctor,” said Kildee. “Today’s investment will make mid-Michigan’s public transit system more reliable and our community more connected.”

