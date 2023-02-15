MSU Campus to remember the lives lost and recognize first responders

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Spartan community continues to mourn the loss of the three students that were killed in Monday night’s shooting.

Monday at 6 p.m. at the rock on campus, Michigan State University is holding a vigil to remember the lives lost and recognize the first responders for their heroic efforts.

Multiple members from the university’s board of trustees will be at the rock including Interim President Teresa Woodruff.

We now know the names of the three people who were killed during the MSU campus tragedy. They are sophomore Brian Fraser, junior Arielle Anderson, and junior Alexandria Verner.

Five other students injured in the shooting remain in critical condition.

The Interim Chief Medical Officer at Sparrow Hospital, Denny martin said that it took numerous medical teams to handle the injuries.

He said he never thought something like this could happen to his community.

“Without going into the specifics of their injuries I will say it took numerous anesthesiologists, trauma surgeons, general surgeons cardio-thoracic surgeons, and a neuro-surgery team to handle all the injuries,” Dr. Martin.

Federal Bureau of Investigations, victim services, and MSU police, will begin helping students, faculty, and staff recover their personal items at Berkey Hall.

The university is going to re-evaluate when students should return to class. As of now, they have off until Monday.

Woodruff said the school will continue to support students as long as needed.

