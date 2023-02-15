New message appears on ‘The Rock’ at Michigan State University

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It appears “the rock” at Michigan State University has been repainted Tuesday night with a new message following Monday’s mass shooting that killed three students and injured five.

The new message on the rock is, “Allow us to defend ourselves & carry on campus.”

Before, the rock read: “How many more?”

At this time, it is unknown who painted the new message or confirmation on whether a student repainted the rock.

Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the rock on campus, Michigan State University is holding a vigil to remember the lives lost and recognize the first responders for their heroic efforts.

The Spartan community continues to mourn the loss of the three students that were killed in Monday night’s shooting.

Those victims have since been identified as Brian Fraser, a sophomore from Grosse Pointe, and Alexandria Verner, a junior from Clawson, and Arielle Anderson, a junior from Gross Pointe.

Vigils are scheduled across the State of Michigan in memory of the three victims.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer also ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff immediately on Tuesday until further notice to honor and remember victims of the shooting at Michigan State University.

The tragedy has left many students grappling with their emotions and seeking solace in each other.

Related: Counseling resources made available following MSU shooting

“How many more?” (WILX News 10)

“Allow us to defend ourselves & carry on campus.” (WILX News 10)

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.