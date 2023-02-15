Report: Russia is holding thousands of Ukrainian children

Report: Russia is operating a network of camps that has held thousands of Ukrainian children...
Report: Russia is operating a network of camps that has held thousands of Ukrainian children since the start of the war.(Conflict Observatory via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A disturbing new report details how Russia is operating a new network of camps where it is holding thousands of Ukrainian children.

According to the report, more than 6,000 Ukrainians ranging in age from infant to 17 years old have been in Russian custody at some point since the war started last year.

Researchers said Moscow relocated, reeducated and sometimes military-trained or forcibly adopted these children.

They identified 43 holding sites as part of the network.

The State Department said if true, these tactics would amount to war crimes.

The Yale Humanitarian Research Lab gathered the information for the report.

Russia’s embassy in Washington D.C. dismissed the findings as “absurd.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSU Police and Public Safety identified three of the deceased students as Alexandria Verner, a...
Police ID 3 students, gunman killed in MSU shooting
Shooting at MSU on Monday night.
Police: 3 confirmed dead in MSU shooting
The Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City has been closed for repairs since Jan. 3 to hold the...
Bay City businesses impacted by bridge closure
Anthony Dwayne McRae 2019 arrest
Prosecutor releases criminal history on suspected MSU shooter
Wynikqua Dean
Detectives looking for missing woman, may be headed to Muskegon

Latest News

FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at a fundraiser hosted by The Citadel...
Nikki Haley to formally launch GOP campaign for White House
Police Lights
Thai suspect in Michigan hit-and-run agrees to return to US
A deadly shooting on Hawkins Road in Sweetwater
At least 1 killed, 4 hurt in Tennessee shooting, officials say
We talk winter events with Andrea Miller, and Jacky Metcalfe of the Flint Children's Museum.
Winter events at Flint Children's Museum
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Wednesday Morning, Feb. 15th