Saginaw Police K9 finds handgun during traffic stop

A Saginaw K9 officer helped make the community safer by removing another gun off the streets,...
A Saginaw K9 officer helped make the community safer by removing another gun off the streets, according to Saginaw police.(Saginaw Police Department)
By Anna Kathman
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw K9 officer helped make the community safer by removing another gun off the streets, according to Saginaw police.

K9 Harvey helped officers on a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon where he performed an article search. Investigators said Harvey alerted to an object in the grass near the suspect’s vehicle.

The object was identified as an unregistered, loaded handgun, police said. Police said the vehicle’s occupants were lodged in the Saginaw County Jail pending various charges.

“Thanks to K9 Harvey and his handler, we are able to take another firearm off the street, make a stronger case for court, and make Saginaw a safer city to live, work and play,” Saginaw Police Chief Robert Ruth said.

