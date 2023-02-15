Saginaw starts road trip against Sault Ste. Marie

Saginaw Spirit
Saginaw Spirit
By Matthew Wesolowski
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Spirit (26-21-2-1) start a four-game road trip by visiting the Soo Greyhounds (16-22-8-5) Wednesday, February 15, at the GFL Memorial Gardens.

Tonight’s Game:

Puck drop is at 7:07 p.m.

Broadcast:

Television: CHL TV, CHL App

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

Last Time:

Saginaw fell 5-2 to the Windsor Spitfires Saturday, February 11, at the Dow Event Center. Sebastien Gervais and PJ Forgione each netted a goal for the Spirit.

The Soo won 7-3 against the Sarnia Sting Sunday, February 12, at the GFL Memorial Gardens. Six Greyhound players earned two or more points, including Brenden Sirizzotti who scored two goals and an assist.

This Season:

This is the sixth matchup of the scheduled eight this season, with the Greyhounds winning three of the five games played. On January 18, the Soo won 6-3 at home. Julian Fantino potted two goals while Bryce McConnell-Barker scored two goals and an assist for the Greyhounds. Samuel Ivanov was in net for the Soo, stopping 13 of 16 shots faced. Dean Loukus netted a goal and an assist while Tristan Lennox made 22 saves on 28 shots.

The last game, which was played on February 10, resulted in a 4-3 shootout victory for the Soo in Saginaw. Mark Durante netted the game-winner in the shootout while Bryce McConnell-Barker scored a goal and an assist for the Soo. Charlie Schenkel let in three goals on 30 shots for the Greyhounds. Saginaw’s Hunter Haight potted a goal and an assist. Tristan Lennox got the start for the Spirit, making 17 saves on 20 shots.

Players to Watch:

Saginaw’s Zayne Parekh has been deadly against the Greyhounds, scoring in all but one game against them. With 18 goals this season, the rookie defenseman sits just one goal away from tying the record by 16-year-old defensemen (Rick Corriveau, London Knights, 19 goals in 1987-1988). Michael Misa’s 50 points and 21 goals are the most for all Saginaw skaters. The forward shares the lead in assists (29) with Dean Loukus. Misa also leads OHL rookies in assists and points. Tristan Lennox holds the top goals-against average for the Spirit (3.35GAA), and Andrew Oke holds the best save percentage (.886SV%).

The Greyhounds’ Bryce McConnell-Barker has the most goals (27) and points (62) while Kirill Kudryavtsev has the most assists (36) for the Soo. McConnell-Barker has also racked up several points against the Spirit this season, scoring three goals and seven assists for ten points. Charlie Schenkel holds top goaltending marks for the Hounds, posting a 3.10 GAA and a .907 SV%.

Saginaw has three (3) players drafted into the National Hockey League (NHL), including Matyas Sapovaliv (Vegas), Tristan Lennox (New York Islanders), and Hunter Haight (Minnesota).

The Soo have two (2) players drafted into the NHL, including Bryce McConnell-Barker (New York Rangers) and Kirill Kudryavtsev (Vancouver).

