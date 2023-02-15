Settlement reached in lawsuit against school after student’s hair was cut by employee

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - A federal lawsuit between a mid-Michigan father and Mt. Pleasant Public Schools has reached a settlement according to court documents.

In April 2021, TV5 first reported about Jurnee Hoffmeyer who had her curly locks cut twice while at school. Her father was outraged by the incident and took to social media where his post went viral, prompting the school to apologize and launch an investigation.

A $1 million federal lawsuit against Mt. Pleasant Public Schools was filed on behalf of Jimmy Hoffmeyer and his 7-year-old daughter Jurnee.

The suit alleges the school district committed racial discrimination, assault and battery, and violated Jurnee’s constitutional rights.

The suit also states that Jurnee had pain and suffering, emotional distress, mental anguish, humiliation, embarrassment, along with medical bills.

According to federal court documents, the case was settled on Jan. 18 and the settlement was ordered sealed. Both parties are required to submit closing documents by Feb. 27.

As TV5 reported in 2021, the school district reprimanded three employees involved with the haircut.

The district also released findings from a third-party investigation that said although the incident happened without parental knowledge and in violation of school policy, there was no evidence it was motivated by racial bias.

