Timeline of events in Michigan State University shooting

Here’s a timeline of events in the shooting at Michigan State University (all times Eastern)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Investigators are still sorting out why a man opened fire on the Michigan State University campus, killing three students and wounding five. The gunman fatally shot himself after a roughly three-hour manhunt. Here’s a timeline of events during and after Monday’s shooting (all times Eastern).

8:15 p.m. — Gunshot heard outside classroom. Gunman enters the room seconds later and fires several shots, witnesses say.

8:18 p.m. — Callers to 911 report a shooting inside Berkey Hall. Shortly afterward, shots reported at MSU Union building.

8:31 p.m. — University police issue secure-in-place, "run, hide, fight" alert.

10:04 p.m. — Second alert warns “a person is actively shooting” on campus, tells people to secure in place, mute cell phones, stay quiet. Suspect described as “short male with mask.”

10:26 p.m. — All campus activities canceled for 48 hours, people asked to stay away.

11 p.m. — Authorities say five people were shot, some with life-threatening injuries. Around that time, campus security cameras catch images of suspect.

11:18 p.m. — Two photos released of suspect in a stairway wearing jean jacket, red shoes, baseball cap.

11:35 p.m. — Suspect is located. Police later say an “alert citizen” recognized him in the Lansing area, miles from campus.

11:36 p.m. — Police announce three fatalities in addition to five wounded.

12:28 a.m. Tuesday — Police report suspect located off campus, and is dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot. Shelter-in-place notice lifted.

12:58 a.m. — “This is a uniquely American problem,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says in a statement decrying gun violence. “Spartans will cry and hold each other a little closer.”

1:21 a.m. — Authorities designate spot for parents to pick up students wishing to leave campus.

8 a.m. — At news conference, police say all eight shooting victims are students. Five remain in critical condition. Shooter identified as Anthony Dwayne McRae, 43.

