University of Michigan athletes honor Spartans with helmet decals

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - University of Michigan athletes will wear Spartan decals in support of MSU students following the shooting Monday.

The post on social media said “some of our Michigan teams will wear special helmet decals to honor the victims at Michigan State.”

