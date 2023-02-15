WATCH: Driver stopped, arrested after driving wrong way on freeway

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Grand Blanc Township Police said that a quick response by officers helped prevent unnecessary tragedy after a woman was caught driving the wrong way on the freeway Sunday morning.

Police said 911 calls started to be reported around 3 a.m. of a vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-475. Calls also reported the driver was going at high rates of speed and they were nearing head-on crashes.

Investigators said a Grand Blanc Township Sergeant responded and began pursuing the vehicle.

During the pursuit, police said several other drivers had to avoid the wrong-way vehicle.

Investigators said the 22-year-old driver, a woman, was stopped south of Holly Road, and was arrested for OWI and reckless driving. Police said her blood alcohol level was .29 percent.

“The quick response, by our sergeant, saved lives and prevented an unnecessary tragedy! This shows the dangers officers face, while working to protect our community,” the police department said in a Facebook post. “If you have been drinking, please do not get behind the wheel.”

