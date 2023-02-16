3 people charged with concealing death, allegedly cashing in Social Security checks

(MGN)
By Emily Brown
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GENESSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Three people have been charged for concealing the death of an 86-year-old and allegedly cashing in the deceased person’s Social Security checks, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.

Jodi and Gregory Baer, who are sister and brother, and Jodi’s boyfriend, Malcom Roberts, have been charged with concealing the death of Donald Evans Baer. Donald is the father of Jodi and Gregory, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Roberts has also been charged with one count of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer.

The individuals lived in the 2500 block of Brownell Blvd. in Flint, where Donald’s body was discovered by police, Genesee County Deputy Chief Assistant Prosecutor John Potbury said.

Jodi and Roberts lived in a camper in the backyard while Gregory lived inside the house, Potbury said, adding Donald’s corpse was found lying in a bed in a bedroom.

The three defendants were allegedly cashing in Donald’s Social Security checks, Leyton said.

The amount of money that may have been obtained by the individuals is unknown at this time, Potbury said, adding the police investigation indicated Jodi and Gregory were Donald’s caretakers and Jodi had control of Donald’s Social Security checks.

The manner of death has not yet been determined by the medical examiner. Prosecutors are awaiting the report.

