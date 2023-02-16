Bartending school opens in Flint

Drinks of Essence bartending school opens.
Drinks of Essence bartending school opens.(WNEM)
By Emily Brown
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - For those wanting to become a bartender and those just looking to hone their skills making cocktails, you can head to downtown Flint!

The Drinks of Essence bartending school opened its new location today on Buckham Alley, next to the Torch Bar and Grill.

Sheena Harris, the owner and founder of the school, says she’s happy to be in the heart of the city she loves and where she’s from.

“I’m so glad to be back in Flint. Just the support from everybody and…I literally...I love my city. Had to be here,” she said.

Harris said there are classes every month.

There is an accelerated class that’s three days long and an evening class that goes from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday.

