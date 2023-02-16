Chick-fil-A opens ‘break room’ in NYC for delivery workers

Chick-fil-A opened a break room for delivery workers in New York City.
Chick-fil-A opened a break room for delivery workers in New York City.(Chick-fil-A)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chick-fil-A has created a resting spot for delivery workers in New York City.

The fast food chain has built a break room for people who make deliveries for apps like Doordash, Uber Eats or Grubhub.

The upper east side storefront will be open for a few months.

The “Brake” Room features places to sit and rest, coffee and tea, restrooms, and outlets to charge mobile devices. It even has an indoor bike dock.

Delivery workers will have access to it from Feb. 16 through April 13.

The space will be available from Monday through Saturday, but will be closed on Sundays, just like Chick-fil-A.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'The Rock' at MSU Campus
Another message appears on ‘The Rock’ at Michigan State University
Wednesday holds a First Alert Weather Day for strong wind gusts.
First Alert: Windy Wednesday before accumulating snow Thursday
Michigan Medicaid users may lose coverage, officials offer insurance options
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Settlement reached in lawsuit against school after student’s hair was cut by employee
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say

Latest News

Consumers Energy Logo
Consumer’s Energy announces planned power outage for Midland on Sunday, Feb. 19
FILE - Pictured in promotional posters outside Fox News studios at News Corporation...
Fox: Dominion defamation suit is assault on First Amendment
Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia, his family says
New details revealed in deadly MSU campus shooting
FILE - This Oct. 18, 2019, photo shows a Tesla logo in Salt Lake City. Tesla is recalling...
Tesla recalls ‘Full Self-Driving’ to fix flaws in behavior